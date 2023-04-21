CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in six months, home sales in Champaign County weren’t marked by another decline, but they didn't rise much either.
Sales were up in March by a single unit — 210, compared to 209 the previous March, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
“Inventory levels are still pretty limited, and, as mortgage rates trended down in the last month, there is pent-up demand on the part of buyers who are eager to take advantage of this spring housing market,” said association President PJ Trautman.
What else was up in March: The median home sale price and the length of time homes remained on the market.
The median price of a home (meaning half the homes sold for more and half sold for less) was $174,950, up from $162,000 in March 2022.
The average home sale price was down a bit, $206,344, compared to $209,753 for March 2022.
The average number of days homes were on the market last month was 50, compared to 44 days in March last year.