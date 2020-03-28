Champaign County in the time of the coronavirus
Closed restaurants and schools, empty streets — but also residents doing their best to keep moving forward
On Thursday, News-Gazette photo editor Robin Scholz toured villages throughout Champaign County to see how each was handling the coronavirus pandemic. She happened upon shuttered restaurants, closed schools and empty streets — but also residents doing their best to keep moving forward. The minute-by-minute report in her words and pictures:
Mahomet
11:15 a.m.
Susan Weaver, the lead food-service worker at Middletown Prairie Elementary, spent a few moments teasing Brayden Watts, 8, that she missed being pestered by him in the cafeteria. Watts came by with his mother, Jaime, to the drive-up meal giveaway at the back of the school.
Each day between 10 a.m. and noon, families who have registered with the school district online visit Middletown or Lincoln Trail for a combined breakfast and lunch sack.
Weaver was also passing out a flyer advertising MOM’s Pantry, located in the CAIR Center at Mahomet-Seymour High School this weekend, where families were to be provided a bagged sack of food in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Fisher
11:43 a.m.
With most of the streets devoid of people, it was surprising to find children out playing hopscotch in front of Busy Bunnies Preschool on Front Street. The children’s laughter broke through the quiet of the town.
Rantoul
12:08 p.m.
A sign made it clear that Broadmeadow Elementary School was closed and students should continue to read daily as part of their shift to online instruction.
Gifford
12:53 p.m.
Richard Barnes sat on the porch of his home on East Church Street having a cigarette and watching his dog roam the yard as he prepared to go to work at the Kraft plant in Champaign.
Barnes said most days in the town are quiet, and there was no real difference since the quarantine came into effect. He said occasionally he sees a bike rider go by, or some children playing basketball, but it is a fairly peaceful town. That’s why he moved there.
12:56 p.m.
Restaurants and bars throughout the county have posted signs alerting customers to closures or pick-up and delivery hours. Longbranch took the message further, with the owner vowing to survive this, too.
Royal
1:19 p.m.
Nearly a week after the governor’s stay-at-home order was issued, Main Street remained quiet.
Ogden
2:16 p.m.
Denise Bingamon of Urbana stopped at the Pink Pig to pick up a to-go order. She said she’s trying to support small businesses by ordering frequently. This time, she was on her way to her best friend Jamie Reed’s house in Sidney to surprise her for her birthday with a meal of appetizers.“It will be a party of two, but it will be a party,” she said with a hearty laugh.
Nicole Moran, a Pink Pig manager, said “it’s risky” to still be working with the public.
“It’s a catch-22. People are at home enjoying their time with their families and posting pretty pictures on Facebook,” she said. “I think I want to do that, too” — but she also enjoys the social aspect of working.
Homer
2:25 p.m.
The streets were pretty much empty, except for Sara Fults, her children and dogs. They were on a “field trip” she said, since they live in the country outside of town. Her daughter, 20-year-old Makayla Fults, and sons, Bryson Warren, 9, and Hunter West, 5, said they were enjoying their time off from school.
Sidney
2:47 p.m.
Cars driving along Main Street whisked past the The Dairy Barn’s encouraging sign, “LET’S FIGHT THIS, THEN WE WILL CELEBRATE WITH ICE CREAM!” courtesy of eternal optimist and Dairy Barn owner Denny Riggs.
Philo
3:08 p.m.
St. Thomas Catholic School’s door, with a religious statue perched inside, was covered with signs, including warnings not to enter and one letting students know they are missed.
Tolono
3:30 p.m.
Teresa Zielinski took advantage of a break in the rain to do some spring cleaning on the military memorial at West Side Park. Zielinski said she works in a hospital emergency room, and “this is my decompression.” She has been caring for the area for 10 years.
Sadorus
3:53 p.m.
Laura Owen didn’t let the light rain stop her from running on South Market Street south of town. Owen, a University of Illinois employee currently working from home, said she was trying to get in extra runs to make up for missing them last week when she was ill.
Bondville
4:14 p.m.
A message on the sign in front of the United Methodist Church served as a reminder why the village appeared empty.
St. Joseph
5:08 p.m.
Cars were crowding the parking lot of St. Joseph United Methodist Church for the monthly Feed the Need food giveaway. The event is usually a pantry, with people allowed to browse the items. But with the coronavirus threat, Co-Chairs Nada Cagle and Connie Jamison turned it into a drive-thru.
Complicating the event was the rain and a car that stalled in line.
Jamison said they get the food from the Eastern Illinois Foodbank in Urbana and the Midwest Distribution Center in Bloomington. She said each month, they usually feed 20-30 families, but the number seems to be increasing.