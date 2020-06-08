URBANA — At Monday’s city council meeting, the Champaign County chapters of the NAACP and ACLU called for police reform in Urbana.
“We must reform the police department we have,” said Minnie Pearson, the president of the local NAACP branch.
Carol Spindel, the president of the local ACLU chapter, urged the police department to adopt a use-of-force policy “that explicitly recommends de-escalation and specifies the steps that must be taken before resorting to force.”
The policy should also include “concrete steps to hold officers accountable if they fail to follow the policy,” she said.
And she urged the civilian police review board “to make use of the power it has been granted.”
After more than 90 minutes of public comment, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said she agreed with the calls for reform.
“It’s clear we need to reform many of our practices, all the way from recruiting, hiring, evaluating and establishing a system of accountability,” she said. “We’re now facing a lot of work ahead of us.”
She said the police department’s use-of-force policy would be reviewed, and said it made sense to add a civilian member to the internal use-of-force review committee, as Champaign has.
And Marlin agreed with criticism of the civilian police review board, calling it “one of the many things in Urbana that needed to be fixed” when she was became mayor three years ago.
Urbana’s city council heard last week that the city’s civilian police review board hasn’t filed an annual report on police complaints since 2014, an oversight the city’s finance director said there was no excuse for.
“The bottom line is that we failed to provide reports that were required for a number of years. There’s really no excuse for that, so I’m not going to make one,” Elizabeth Hannan said at last week’s council meeting. “I think that this is a very important part of the city council’s oversight of these activities.”
She said the city would “work to get that back on track as quickly as possible.”
At last week’s meeting, the council also heard that its civilian review board has only reviewed four complaints against the police since it was formed.
The board only reviews appeals of complaints against the police, said its chair, Mikhail Lyubansky.
“I don’t know how many total complaints have been filed in regards to police conduct since the CPRB was formed in 2011, but I do know that only four of those were appealed and only four were reviewed by the CPRB,” he said. “So I’m guessing a very small percentage.”
Councilman Eric Jakobsson asked Lyubansky if he believes complainants are aware they can appeal.
When a complaint is reviewed by the police department, its letter to the complainant about its findings includes a notice of their right to appeal, Lyubansky said.
“But there’s a different question in terms of: to what degree do community members trust the appeals process?” he said. “Certainly one of the things that our body has heard during the public input parts of the meeting is that there’s not confidence that an appeal is worth their time.”
As cities around the country take a closer look at how police are held accountable in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Urbana councilman Jared Miller called for a broader review of police policies.
“We need to think beyond what can the CPRB do better because even if we are able to get it functional again and bring reports to us, it’s not going to get at some of the roots of these larger issues that we’re facing with police departments across the country,” Miller said.