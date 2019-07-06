URBANA — The interior of the Champaign County Courthouse is getting a bit of a makeover.
After hearing concerns that people could trip on the column bases around the building, the county is spending $48,750 to modify 122 corners throughout the structure.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the summer or early fall, according to county Facilities Director Dana Brenner.
“People who were not looking down as they walked through the courthouse had been tripping on the square column bases,” said County Board Chairman Giraldo Rosales. “We didn’t want to get a lawsuit over it.”
“When you have a square base on the floor level of a round column, they tend to stick out a little,” Brenner said.
After learning about the concern, Brenner contacted IGW Architecture of Urbana, which he said was the architect of record with the original construction of the courthouse, to look for an idea to solve the problem.
“We asked them what we could do to mitigate the tripping hazards,” Brenner said.
IGW recommended cutting some of the corners of each fiberglass reinforced plaster column base at a 45-degree angle and then patching the plaster to make the original square bases octagonal.
In all, contractor Barber & DeAtley of Urbana will modify corners on 16 columns on the first floor, 12 columns on the second floor and 12 columns on the third floor.
Brenner estimated about five inches will be cut off each corner.
Trials and most other courthouse business are unlikely to be affected by the construction work.
“All column base modification work will have to be performed outside the normal 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday work day.” Brenner said. “This will make the courthouse a little bit safer for everybody.”