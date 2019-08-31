CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign couple was arrested Friday after police found several pounds of suspected cannabis and a large amount of cash in their home.
Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force Sgt. Dave Griffet said a parole officer went to the residence of Jonathon Morrissey, 25, in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, on Friday morning for a compliance check.
Morrissey had been released on parole March 1 after having served a prison term for possession of a controlled substance from a 2015 Champaign County case.
Morrissey did not answer a knock at the door and the officer could smell cannabis coming from inside, Griffet said.
The officer enlisted the aid of the task force drug detectives, who obtained a search warrant for the apartment and served it about 11:45 a.m.
Morrissey, Taseana Ware, 27, and their toddler son, were home.
Griffet said in the apartment, in various locations, detectives found a total of almost 6 pounds of cannabis in bags of varying weight, records that indicated the cannabis was being sold, and $8,600 cash in denominations of $20 or less.
They also found 19 pills believed to be prescription strength painkillers that were not in a prescription bottle, Griffet said.
When officers searched the trunk of a car the couple uses, they found five vacuum-sealed bags of cannabis in a suitcase, that weighed just over 5 pounds.
Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said Morrissey had other prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, aggravated battery, and unlawful restraint and a misdemeanor conviction for possession of cannabis.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $5,000. The judge set bond for Ware at $5,000 but allowed her to be released on her own recognizance.
Griffet said a relative took the couple’s son when they were arrested.
They are expected to be formally charged Tuesday with felony possession with intent to deliver cannabis.