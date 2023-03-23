CHAMPAIGN — An early morning fire Thursday displaced a family in south Champaign.
About 1:25 a.m., firefighters found the residents of the single-family home in the 0-100 block of Ashley Lane outside the house and heavy fire in their attached garage.
The fire was moving into the home, which is located east of Prospect Avenue and north of Devonshire Drive. Firefighters were able to get the fire out quickly.
Investigators are still trying to determine what started the fire. None of the residents or firefighters were physically injured.