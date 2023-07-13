CHAMPAIGN — Champaign fire Chief Gary Ludwig said he’s evaluating whether he will remain in his position, due to the need to be in St. Louis with his wife, who is undergoing medical care there.
Ludwig said he’s currently taking personal time off, but “I’m keeping everybody informed.”
Ludwig has been fire chief in Champaign for more than eight years and formerly served as president of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.
City spokesman Jeff Hamilton confirmed Ludwig is currently on leave.
“For privacy reasons, all we can say is that Chief Ludwig is presently taking some time off for family reasons,” he said.
Ludwig worked for the St. Louis fire department prior to serving as deputy fire chief in Memphis, Tenn. He left his position in Memphis to become fire chief in Champaign in 2014.
His wife, Patricia, has two significant illnesses, Ludwig said.
While he owns a home in Champaign, he said, he and his wife have also continued to own their home in St. Louis so she could continue with her doctors there, and he’s been going back and forth.
“Things really went sideways three weeks ago when she fell,” he said.
Champaign Deputy Chief Gary Gula is currently serving as interim chief in his absence, Ludwig said, but he’s also continuing to tend to some Champaign fire department business from St. Louis.
While his decision to remain chief will depend on what he and his wife learn at an upcoming doctor’s appointment, Ludwig said, “I don’t see a path.”
“The Champaign community is outstanding. It’s great. I’ve enjoyed working there. The people in Champaign are just awesome, they really are,” he said.
Ludwig also praised Champaign’s firefighters and said he’s had a good working relationship with city manager Dorothy David.
“I think Dorothy is an awesome person, and I’ve seen her work tirelessly,” he said.
Ludwig also said he’ll be turning 65 in October, and he doesn’t plan to seek another fire chief position if he leaves his job in Champaign.
“I’ve got to take care of her,” he said of his wife. “She’s going to need my time and energy.”
Last summer, Ludwig was honored with the Career Fire Chief of the Year award at a ceremony at Fire-Rescue International in San Antonio.