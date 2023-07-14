CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig has resigned.
Ludwig, who earlier this week said he was considering whether he’d stay on the job, submitted his resignation Friday, effective immediately.
Ludwig said his wife is ill and undergoing medical care in St. Louis, and he cited family medical reasons for leaving.
He had served as fire chief since 2014.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Gula has been appointed interim chief, according to City Manager Dorothy David.
Gula is a 34-year veteran of the Champaign fire department and has been deputy chief of operations.
“Chief Gula is an exceptional leader and a long-tenured member of the Champaign fire department,” David said. “He has faithfully served the city of Champaign and our residents his entire career and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Champaign fire department during this period of transition.”
David said she will conduct a search as soon as possible to find a new fire chief.
Since he started with the Champaign fire department in 1989, Gula has served as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief of training and deputy chief of operations.
Since his early role as a firefighter, Gula has led fire department training, and in 1995 he became an instructor for the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute, city officials said.
Prior to entering fire service, Gula served in the U.S. Army from 1984-1987 and attended Parkland College and the UI Fire Service Institute.