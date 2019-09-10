CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department has been awarded two federal grants, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced.
The grants total $411,597 and were awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.
Part of the money, about $272,312, provides cancer, physical, and mental health screenings and resources for first responders.
The other grant, about $139,286, will help buy a fire-safety house trailer to be used for safety demonstrations.
“I’m proud to support these grants in Congress because they are critical to helping our fire departments protect people in their communities while also taking care of their firefighters,” Davis said. “Taxpayers in these communities pay into the system, and it’s important they see the benefits. This grant award is timely, as we remember the ultimate sacrifice many first responders gave on 9/11.”