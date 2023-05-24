CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign Fire Department is inviting the public to an open house and ceremonial “push-in” of a new fire engine at its Station 4 at 2315 W. John St.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to the ceremony, there will be opportunities to see other fire department equipment, tour the sprinkler trailer and get information on fire prevention and safety.
The “push-in” is a practice dating back to horse-drawn fire engine steamer days, when horses and the steamer engine would return to the station after a fire and neighbors and firefighters would wipe down the engine and push it back into the station, according to the fire department.
Those attending the ceremony will be asked to help wipe down the new engine and “push” it into the station.