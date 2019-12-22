CHAMPAIGN — Three people have been hospitalized, two with critical injuries, from a fire late Saturday that heavily damaged a northwest Champaign home.
Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were sent to 9 Sherwood Court, just south of Bradley Avenue and east of Prospect at 11:17 p.m.
Firefighters rescued two people from the home, which was fully involved in flames when they arrived. Their injuries are described as life-threatening.
A third person was also taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; a fourth person was not hurt. They had gotten out of the house on their own, Smith said.
Smith said firefighters do not yet know what caused the fire and on Sunday morning, were still sifting through the remains of the house.
Smith estimated that firefighters had the fire out within 30 minutes of arrival.