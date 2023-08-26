CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters from one of the city’s six stations have been temporarily relocated to other stations while professionals remove asbestos from their station.
A release from the fire department said on Aug. 17, a contractor servicing a water heater at station 4 at 2315 W. John St. found exposed insulation, which was tested and found to contain about 2 percent asbestos.
An environmental specialist recommended on Friday that as a precaution, the heating and air conditioning system be shut down until more air quality testing can be done and the asbestos removed.
That meant station 4 firefighters and their equipment were relocated to stations at 1810 N. Mattis Avenue and 3911 W. Windsor Road until the problem is resolved.