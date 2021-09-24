Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire early Friday morning where a firefighter was injured.
Fire department spokesman Randy Smith says crews were called to 800 West Church Street at 1:10 a.m. for a report of a blaze at a two-story apartment building.
Smith says firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames in a second floor apartment.
He says one firefighter was treated on scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Smith says the resident of the apartment, who will have to find somewhere else to stay due to the blaze, was not home at the time of the fire.
A dollar damage estimate was not available.