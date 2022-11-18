11-18 B1

This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by Managing Editor Niko Dugan. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.

CHAMPAIGN — Due to arrive just in time for Christmas at Champaign Fire’s Bradley Ave. and John St. stations: two shiny red trucks.

Ordered in July 2021 for a council-approved cost of $1,004,647, the matching 31-foot, 6-inch Pierce Enforcer pumpers are in the final stages of being built at Pierce Manufacturing‘s Appleton, Wis., plant.

It will likely be early 2023 before they’re put in service.

MMM Champaign Fire

Coming soon to two Champaign fire stations: the two rigs to the right, which are in the final stages of being built in Wisconsin.

“Many of the hand tools and much of the equipment needs to be loaded on the new trucks once they arrive,” CFD’s Randy Smith says. “Along with this, training will take place for the firefighters on the new apparatus.”

The new trucks will replace engines 153 (Bradley station) and 154 (John), which will be renumbered and placed in reserve status, Smith says.

Trending Videos