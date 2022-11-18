Champaign Fire's $1,004,647 order almost ready for delivery
CHAMPAIGN — Due to arrive just in time for Christmas at Champaign Fire’s Bradley Ave. and John St. stations: two shiny red trucks.
Ordered in July 2021 for a council-approved cost of $1,004,647, the matching 31-foot, 6-inch Pierce Enforcer pumpers are in the final stages of being built at Pierce Manufacturing‘s Appleton, Wis., plant.
It will likely be early 2023 before they’re put in service.
“Many of the hand tools and much of the equipment needs to be loaded on the new trucks once they arrive,” CFD’s Randy Smith says. “Along with this, training will take place for the firefighters on the new apparatus.”
The new trucks will replace engines 153 (Bradley station) and 154 (John), which will be renumbered and placed in reserve status, Smith says.