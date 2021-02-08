CHAMPAIGN — The cause of a fire that damaged a home at 20 Raintree Drive in Champaign Monday morning remains under investigation.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said a passerby reported smoke coming from the residence, which is in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park. Firefighters responded at 8:23 a.m.
Smith said the fire was quickly extinguished.
“Once on the scene, fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home,” Smith said.
They used a single hose line to put out the fire, which was discovered in the living room.
No injuries were reported. The occupants were not at home at the time.
Total damage was estimated at $12,500.
Smith said fire damage was confined to the living room, although there was smoke damage throughout the residence.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 9:30 a.m.