CHAMPAIGN — Fire at a west Champaign home Tuesday afternoon was apparently sparked by an external wiring problem.
A release from the Champaign Fire Department said firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of North Russell Street at 1:34 p.m.
A passerby saw fire on the outside of the single-story house and called for help. Firefighters reported moderate smoke coming from the rear of the house and used just a single line to get the fire out.
The occupants of the single-family dwelling were not home.
No firefighters were harmed. The cause of the fire is being listed as accidental and attributable to exterior electrical wiring.