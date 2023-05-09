Champaign house fire

Crews work the scene of house fire Tuesday, May 9, 2023 in the 300 block of North Russell Street in west Champaign. Fire department spokesman Randy Smith said the the cause was damage to exterior electrical wiring of the house, and no one was home at the time of the fire.

 Niko Dugan/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Fire at a west Champaign home Tuesday afternoon was apparently sparked by an external wiring problem.

A release from the Champaign Fire Department said firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of North Russell Street at 1:34 p.m.

A passerby saw fire on the outside of the single-story house and called for help. Firefighters reported moderate smoke coming from the rear of the house and used just a single line to get the fire out.

The occupants of the single-family dwelling were not home.

No firefighters were harmed. The cause of the fire is being listed as accidental and attributable to exterior electrical wiring.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).