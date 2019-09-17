URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly molested a young boy in his care has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Norman E. Person Sr., 49, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane, was arrested Monday evening at his home following the issuance of a warrant Friday afternoon by Judge Tom Difanis with a bond of $400,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said the allegations came to the attention of Champaign police through a report to the Department of Children and Family Services in April.
Alferink had police conduct further investigation before filing the charge, including some digging into Person’s past.
She said the investigation revealed that a 5-year-old boy in Person’s care disclosed that Person had sexually molested him more than once while they were in the garage of Person’s home, where he has a couch and a television.
It happened sometime between April 2018 and April 2019, according to the child’s report.
Champaign police also learned that Person was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2010 in Coles County for activity that allegedly happened as far back as 2007.
However, as a jury was being selected to try him on June 1, 2011, the victim and a witness were killed in a car crash en route to the courthouse, according to court records.
The charges against him were dismissed.
If convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, Person faces between six and 60 years in prison.
Alferink said Person has convictions for battery, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery, robbery and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance dating to 1988.