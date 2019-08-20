URBANA — A Champaign man with a lengthy criminal history is due back in court next week so a judge can determine if there’s enough evidence for prosecutors to pursue an armed robbery case against him.
Lorenzo Dorris, 53, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bond after he was charged with the armed robbery of a female acquaintance Sunday.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said a woman called Champaign police to the area of the 1600 block of Hedge Road, telling them that Dorris demanded she give him money that she believed he intended to spend on drugs.
When she declined, he allegedly threatened her with a kitchen knife, took money from her purse and left.
When police located him later, he admitted he got cash from her to buy drugs but said she willingly gave it to him.
Judge John Kennedy told Dorris to be back in court Aug. 29 for a preliminary hearing and Oct. 8 for a pretrial hearing. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
Court records show Dorris has about three dozen prior convictions for misdemeanors and mostly low-level felonies dating to the early 1980s.
If convicted of armed robbery, he faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years.