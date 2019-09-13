URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced a woman to have sex with him earlier this week has been criminally charged.
Travel McGee, 28, who police say lives in the 1800 block of Sangamon Drive, was arrested Thursday morning in connection with an alleged assault early Wednesday in his apartment.
Champaign police Sgt. Dennis Baltzell said the 18-year-old woman went to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday for treatment and hospital officials notified police.
According to the police report, the woman knew McGee and went to his apartment Tuesday night. At some point during her visit, she dozed off in a chair and was awakened by McGee allegedly punching her repeatedly on the thigh to get her to take her pants off.
McGee then had sex with her against her will, the report said. The woman left his apartment when he left the room to shower.
Baltzell said patrol officers questioned him and he admitted having sex with the woman but said that it was consensual.
He was charged Friday with criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony carrying penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison. Judge Tom Difanis set his bond at $250,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim.
McGee is due back in court Oct. 8 for a probable-case hearing.