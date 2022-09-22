URBANA — A Champaign man whose drunken driving over a year ago resulted in his best friend being paralyzed has pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence.
Ali Fadl-Alla, 23, who last lived in the 3100 block of Sandhill Lane, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Adam Dill to aggravated driving under the influence.
He faces penalties ranging from probation to one to five years in prison when he is sentenced Oct. 27. Although the penalty for his crime is up to 12 years in prison because a person was severely injured, Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke agreed to cap her sentencing recommendation at five years.
Radtke said on June 12, 2021, about 2:30 a.m., Fadl-Alla was driving his car west on Green Street near the intersection with Westlawn Avenue when he crashed into a tree in the front yard of a house on the east side of Westlawn.
Fadl-Alla received only minor injuries but his passenger, now 21, suffered a broken neck, was placed in a medically-induced coma and was unable to speak for some time.
Fadl-Alla appeared disoriented at the scene and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the prosecutor said. His blood-alcohol concentration was measured at 0.15, almost twice the limit at which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Radtke said Fadl-Alla initially told the investigating police officer that he was “not too drunk to drive” but later, at the hospital said “I am never driving drunk again.”
Fadl-Alla is represented by Urbana attorney Tony Bruno, who is expected to present the judge with mitigating evidence in support of a sentence of probation for his client.