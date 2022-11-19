URBANA — A man who admitted he stole a pizza delivery person’s car in September has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Julio C. McNeal, 31, who listed an address in the 900 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen vehicle.
Judge Roger Webber also ordered him, under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement, to perform 100 hours of public service.
A Champaign police report said a delivery driver for Domino’s Pizza, 1803 W. Kirby Ave., ran into the business on Sunday, Sept. 4, leaving his keys and phone in his car.
When the driver came out, his car was gone. He and police used the victim’s phone to track the car, leading them to the phone which had been tossed out on the road.
However, McNeal had just left the Domino’s as a customer before the car was stolen so police showed his photo to other officers who found him in Philo that day with a set of car keys on him.
The state agreed to dismiss an additional charge alleging he had a small amount of methamphetamine in return for his plea.