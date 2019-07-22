URBANA — An argument over a broken bottle that led to the death of one man means that a second will serve up to 40 years in prison.

David Denson, 30, of Champaign, who has been jailed almost two years, pleaded guilty Monday to the first-degree murder of Terry Moore Jr., who was shot in a downtown Champaign parking lot.

Judge Tom Difanis set sentencing for Sept. 4.

Under an agreement worked out by his attorney, Ed Piraino of Champaign, and Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar, more serious charges of murder that could have resulted in a sentence up to 85 years behind bars for Denson were dismissed.

Moore, 30, of Champaign died at Carle Hospital on Aug. 20, 2017, not long after he was shot in the municipal parking lot at Walnut and Washington streets, just north of The News-Gazette.

According to the facts that Lozar laid out for Difanis, Denson and Moore were among several dozen people in that area about 4 a.m. that Sunday, hanging out around food trucks, eating and drinking.

Moore picked up a bottle in the parking lot and threw it toward an alley. When it shattered near Moore, who believed he was the target, Moore became upset and the two men got into a “brief heated exchange.”

Moore’s friends interceded and separated the two men.

“Shortly thereafter (Denson) and Mr. Moore again became irate and the defendant produced a weapon which can be characterized as a dangerous instrument,” Lozar said.

For purposes of the guilty plea, the language in the charge to which Denson pleaded uses “dangerous weapon” rather than gun so that Denson can avoid the 25-year enhancement on top of the normal 20- to 60 year-sentence for murder.

Lozar said Moore was not wearing a shirt and was not armed, nor was any weapon ever located that could be connected to him.

Witnesses said Denson was drinking from a liquor bottle during the encounter.

Apparently unprovoked, Denson then shot Moore, who suffered such substantial blood loss that he could not be saved.

Denson, accompanied by his younger brother and a friend, got in a vehicle immediately after the shooting and sped off without staying to talk to police.

Police found him about 12 hours later at a home in the 1000 block of South Smith Road in Urbana. Even though Denson told police that he no longer had the gun, detectives found it in a court-authorized search of the Urbana home.

Interviewed by Champaign police, Denson said “he could not remember the incident as he was overly intoxicated, that he did remember parts of (it) but not the critical moments, and that he had thought that he was, perhaps, going to be robbed,” Lozar said.

The prosecutor said that version was disproven by eyewitnesses and security video that was taken from a “substantial distance.”

Denson’s guilty plea heads off a jury trial before Difanis that was to have begun Monday.

In addition to other counts of first-degree murder, Lozar also dismissed a count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Six people who were friends and family of Moore were present to see Denson plead guilty. He said little other than answering yes or no to the questions from Difanis asking if he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading.

Denson has been in custody since the day of the killing.

Ten days before that, Denson had pleaded guilty to unlawful use of weapons by a felon and driving under revocation for a three-year prison term. He was free pending a Sept. 13, 2017, turn-in date to begin his sentence.

Moore’s death was one of six murders in Champaign in 2017. Police made arrests in all of those.