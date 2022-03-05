URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly broke into a Rantoul home earlier this month is expected to be formally charged Monday with residential burglary and gun possession.
Patrick M. Cahill, 23, who listed an address in the 600 block of West Clark Street, Champaign, was arrested Friday afternoon and appeared in bond court Saturday where a judge set bond for him at $150,000.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justim Umlah said Rantoul police had been looking for him in connection with a break-in to a home on Abram Drive that happened March 1.
The victim said a neighbor reported someone had broken into her home. The resident found a safe, a television, medication and other items missing.
Police obtained video that showed a black BMW arriving and a person removing items. The license plate for the car was registered to Cahill, who had allegedly been harassing relatives of the person whose house was entered.
Rantoul police located the car Friday afternoon and found that Cahill was the driver.
A search of the car turned up a loaded handgun, Umlah said.
Cahill is currently on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from a 2020 conviction and is not allowed to possess a gun.