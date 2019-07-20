CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man was arrested early Saturday for allegedly possessing almost an ounce of crack cocaine.
Judge John Kennedy set bond for Terence Larue, 20, of the 1400 block of West Anthony Drive, at $15,000 after hearing about Larue’s arrest by Champaign police.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said about 12:10 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle at McKinley and Bradley avenues for an alleged traffic violation. Larue, who was a passenger, got out and ran.
Police chased him and used pepper spray to get him in to custody, she said.
Along the path of Larue’s flight, police found two bags of suspected crack cocaine. One weighed 16 grams and a second weighed 9 grams, Rietz said.
On Larue, police found a scale with suspected crack cocaine residue and $1,835 cash.
Larue was arrested on preliminary charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He will be formally charged on Monday. He was also being held on a parole revocation.
Rietz confirmed that Larue was convicted as a juvenile of aggravated robbery. Prior to that, he had other adjudications for mob action, theft, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary.