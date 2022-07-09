URBANA — A Champaign man arrested last weekend in Urbana with a gun is due back in court later this month.
A University of Illinois police report said Terrain T. Minnieweather, 21, who listed an address in the 2400 block of Autumn Oak Court, was a passenger in a car stopped for speeding about 5 a.m. on July 2 near California and Busey avenues.
After smelling cannabis, officers searched the car and found a loaded handgun in the glove compartment and a bag of cannabis on the floor of the car, the report said.
Police determined that the gun had been reported stolen from Chicago.
Minnieweather was charged on Tuesday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for having a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card and for possession of a stolen handgun, a more serious felony that carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.
Court records indicate he had two pending cases for aggravated unlawful use of weapons for allegedly having a gun without a FOID in July 2021 and for aggravated fleeing from June 2021.
He posted 10 percent of a $50,000 bond and was released from jail. His next court appearance was set for July 27.