URBANA — A Champaign man is in custody for allegedly shooting at deputies trying to stop a car he was in for speeding late Thursday.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said two of his deputies were not injured in the stop, which led to a pursuit across Champaign and Urbana before the car crashed.
Lawrence Lewis III, 27, of the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, was arrested on a variety of charges including attempted murder and weapons violations.
He is expected to be formally charged later today.
Heuerman said deputies found an assault rifle, two pistols and a loaded magazine with a capacity for at least 50 rounds in the car that Lewis tried to run from before he was caught. Another handgun was found outside the vehicle.
Heuerman said deputies Chelsea Keyes and Taylor Doege were on patrol on U.S. 45 near Thomasboro when they saw a southbound car speeding and started to stop it.
“When they got behind him, they didn’t even have their lights on when shots were fired at them by the vehicle,” Heuerman said, adding that neither the speeding car nor the deputies had actually stopped.
The sheriff said multiple shots had been fired at the squad car. He did not believe the squad car was hit.
The speeding car continued south, got off U.S. 45 and onto Interstate 74 westbound, then got off on Prospect Avenue. The driver lost control near Olympian and the car crashed.
By that time, other deputies had been joined by Urbana, Champaign and Rantoul police and Illinois State troopers.
Lewis was quickly caught. He did not have any weapons on his person, Heuerman said.