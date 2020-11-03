Listen to this article

CHICAGO - Illinois State Police report that a Champaign man was arrested in Chicago Tuesday for a carjacking that happened in Iroquois County.

About 3:51 p.m., state troopers from District 21 were called to the Circle K gas station for an armed carjacking.

The offender took off on Interstate 57 headed north. State troopers found the vehicle and tried to stop it about a mile north of Manteno but the vehicle fled, leading police on a pursuit that went into the city limits of Chicago.

Police said the chase ultimately ended at 71st Street and Hoyne and a 29-year-old Champaign man surrendered and was taken into custody without difficulty.

The name of the man has not been released.

