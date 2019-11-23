URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Friday is expected to be formally charged Monday with criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery.
Champaign County Assistant State’s Attorney Peter Su said Jacolby D. Simpson, 22, of the 100 block of West Green Street, was arrested about mid-day Friday after a neighbor heard screaming from a nearby apartment and summoned police.
Su said Champaign police officers learned that Simpson allegedly demanded sex from the unwilling woman late Friday morning and had put a hand over her mouth to muffle her protests.
Her screaming was so loud that a neighbor recorded it. Police found the door to the apartment unlocked, went in, and announced themselves. Simpson reportedly came out of the bedroom naked from the waist down. Officers found the woman unclothed, crying and having trouble breathing, Su said.
She told officers he had forced her on to the couch, removed her clothing and touched her inappropriately then took her to the bedroom just before they arrived.
After hearing the allegations and that Simpson had a prior misdemeanor conviction for resisting arrest, Judge Anna Benjamin set his bond at $200,000 and ordered him to wear a GPS tracking device should he be released from jail. She also ordered Simpson to have no contact with the woman.