CHAMPAIGN — A man wanted in a stabbing earlier this month in west Champaign is now in police custody.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Deonte Campbell, 27, at a home in the 1500 block of Hedge Road late Thursday afternoon.
He was wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a man in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 1.
Police described the man’s injuries as serious at the time but have not released an update on his condition.
Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said Campbell and the man he allegedly stabbed knew each other and got into an argument that resulted in physical violence.
Campbell is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond. He listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign, when booked into the jail about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.