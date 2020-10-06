URBANA — A 34-year-old man remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bond after being charged with the shooting death of a Champaign man.
D’Andre Miller of Champaign was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of North James Street by U.S. Marshals and arraigned in the afternoon on three counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 3 shooting death of Gaylend Allen-Davis. Mr. Allen-Davis, 33, was found shot in his car in the 1300 block of Mariner Way about 2:49 a.m. that day. He died about three hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Champaign police said Mr. Allen-Davis was inside the car when the shooter approached, fired, then drove off.
Judge Adam Dill advised Miller that he faces 45-85 years behind bars if convicted. He told the judge he needed time to hire an attorney and was told to return to court Oct. 15.
Marshals were assisted in the arrest by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force. A warrant had been issued for Miller the day of the fatal shooting.