CHAMPAIGN — A 48-year-old Champaign man has been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery at the Circle K gas station at 1503 N. Neil St., C, according to Champaign police.
Derrick Cox was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday for armed robbery and resisting arrest. He was apprehended at the intersection of Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign after a brief chase on foot, and a pellet gun was seized during his arrest, police said.
Cox also had two outstanding arrest warrants from Champaign and McLean County, according to police.
The armed robbery occurred at about 3:05 a.m. Nov. 26 when a robber entered the store, looked at various items and made a small purchase. He then showed a black pistol and told the clerk to give him money from the cash register, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
