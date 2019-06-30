CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in connection with a downtown shooting last week.
Champaign police Lt. Nate Rath said officers have arrested Herbert Curtis Shah, 26, on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Shah is being held at the Champaign County Jail on $225,000 bond.
According to a police report, officers were called to the 500 block of South Neil Street at 6:57 p.m. June 22 after receiving a report of shots fired.
The shooting took place when an argument in a parking lot turned physical, police said. Nobody was reported injured.
When police arrived, they found multiple spent casings.
They also recovered a gun that had been in the flight path of the alleged shooter.
Following an investigation, police arrested Shah Friday afternoon.
On Sunday, Rath said that, even though an arrest has been made, the police investigation remains active.
Anybody with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-551-454.
He said police will arrange to speak privately with the person.
People may also call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
Tipsters are always anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.