URBANA — A Champaign man was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges alleging he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman he knew at a party more than a year ago in Urbana.
Ramone Forrest, 30, who listed an address in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive, was arrested early Thursday on a warrant issued last week by Judge John Kennedy, who found probable cause existed to arrest Forrest on charges of criminal sexual assault and attempted criminal sexual assault.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the charges stemmed from alleged activity at a January 2018 party on Kerr Avenue in Urbana.
Rietz said co-workers were in attendance on Jan. 29, 2018, and that the woman, 20, of Urbana, reported she fell asleep on a couch only to be awakened by Forrest allegedly trying to penetrate her. She told Urbana police that Forrest allegedly grabbed her arm and held it behind her. She said she was able to get away from him and go into a bedroom.
The woman reported the attack to police on Feb. 1, 2018. A detective interviewed Forrest, who denied any inappropriate activity, Rietz said.
Samples taken from the woman were sent to the Illinois State Crime Lab for DNA analysis, Rietz said, and came back in June of this year suggesting that Forrest had contact with the woman and leading to the charges that were filed Aug. 9.
Forrest was arraigned Thursday by Kennedy, who ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim. Forrest asked for a probable-cause hearing, which was set for Aug. 29.
He was being held in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.