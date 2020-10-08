URBANA — A Champaign man has been charged with attempted murder and other felonies in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday.
Demerio Hilson, 34, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Garden Hills Drive, was also charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal.
About 12:35 a.m. Oct. 4, Champaign police were sent to Hickory and Bellefontaine streets for a shooting and found a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police found Hilson about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Paula Drive and arrested him.
All three charges are Class X felonies, carrying a mandatory prison sentence of at least six to 30 years if convicted.
Champaign County court records show Hilson has convictions dating to 2005 for resisting arrest, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled substance.