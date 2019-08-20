URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly helped himself to a running car at a gas station earlier this month has been charged with a felony.
Kyralle Miller, 22, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Cypress Drive, was charged Monday with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said on Aug. 4, a woman left her car running while she went in a gas station in the 1300 block of South Mattis Avenue. She heard her car being driven away and heard someone say the name Kyralle.
Champaign police found the stolen car, about 40 minutes later, unoccupied near the intersection of Neil Street and Bradley Avenue, Lozar said.
Police found Miller on Sunday and questioned him. He admitted he saw the car running with the keys in it and took it, Lozar said.
Judge John Kennedy told Miller to be back in court for a probable-cause hearing Aug. 29.
Lozar said Miller had a prior conviction for violating an order of protection and a pending case out of Iroquois County for attempted possession of a stolen vehicle.