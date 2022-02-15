URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly had cocaine for sale and a gun in his home has been criminally charged.
John T. Agnew, 57, who listed an address in the 600 block of North Lynn Street, was arraigned Monday for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The charges stemmed from a Street Crimes Task Force court-authorized search about 8:40 a.m. Friday at Agnew's home.
Officers went to the house to serve the warrant and saw Agnew get in a car outside. They approached and informed him of the search warrant.
In the house, they found one loaded revolver, about 12 grams of crack cocaine in 31 bags and about $634 cash that included bills the police had given informants to use to buy cocaine from Agnew.
He admitted that the drugs and the gun were his, the report said.
As a convicted felon, Agnew is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Court records show he has convictions dating to 1994 for criminal trespass to residence, possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance, theft of a firearm, obstructing justice, domestic battery, theft and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Agnew is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond and is due back in court with his own attorney March 17.