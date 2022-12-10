URBANA — A Champaign man who had several kinds of drugs in his home when police searched it Thursday has been charged with drug offenses.
Samuel I. Bellettiere, 24, who listed an address in the 500 block of Breen Drive, was arraigned Friday for possession with intent to deliver cannabis and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
A Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force report said officers had been investigating Bellettiere’s alleged sale of drugs to a person working with police.
Using that information, they obtained a search warrant for his home and served it Thursday, finding an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, psilocybin pills, THC gummies and cartridges, packaging materials, and more than $5,500 cash.
Included in the cash was marked money used by the informant to buy drugs.
Police found another 9 ounces of cannabis, packaged in several bags, in Bellettiere’s vehicle.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Bellettiere’s bond Friday at $7,500. He was released after posting 10 percent of that amount and is due back in court Jan. 13 with a lawyer.