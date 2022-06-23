URBANA — A Champaign man found in possession of child pornography has been criminally charged with that offense.
Cecil Kimble, 22, who listed an address in the 400 block of West Columbia Avenue, was charged Thursday with a single count of the Class X felony.
He is alleged to have uploaded pornographic photos of a prepubescent girl to his Snapchat account on Feb. 15.
A University of Illinois police department report said Snapchat contacted local authorities about the upload and a detective assigned to investigate obtained a search warrant for Kimble’s account and recovered the photographs.
Kimble admitted to police that he had a problem looking at pornography and had joined two internet groups where he downloaded files, some of which had “younger girls” on them.
If convicted, Kimble faces six to 30 years in prison. He has no previous convictions.