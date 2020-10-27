URBANA - A Champaign man with four pending felony cases was charged Tuesday with a fifth after police linked DNA found at a crime scene to him.
Lorenzo Dorris, 54, of the 1100 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign was charged with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into a home in the 1400 block of Joanne Lane on April 11.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said a window had been broken at a home that was undergoing renovation. Appliances were missing from the house.
Police found blood and sent it to the state crime lab, where DNA extracted from it came back as belonging to Dorris.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony, he would have to be sentenced to between six and 30 years in prison because of prior convictions dating to the late 1980s. Those include theft, residential burglary, burglary, battery, arson, violation of order of protection and criminal trespass.
Judge Adam Dill set Dorris’ bond at $50,000 and told him to come back to court Nov. 24.
On that same day, he’ll also have a status call on four other cases he was charged with earlier this year: two for theft and two for burglary.