URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into an ex-girlfriend’s home last week and choked her in the presence of her son has been charged with home invasion.
Kentrell McFarland, 26, who listed an address in the 500 block of East Eureka Street, was also arraigned Friday for criminal trespass to residence and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen said about 9:35 a.m. on July 19, McFarland allegedly kicked in the door of a home in the 1200 block of Brookstone Court in Urbana, where a woman he used to date lives.
She, her teenage son and two other people were in the apartment, McQueen said.
He allegedly began choking the woman, who was able to pry his fingers from her neck. Her teenage son was watching. McFarland left before police arrived. They noted the woman’s injuries.
Police located McFarland at his home Thursday and arrested him.
After hearing that McFarland had prior convictions for theft, battery, drug-related crimes and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, Judge Jason Bohm set his bond at $25,000 and told him to have no contact with the woman or her home.
McFarland was told to be back in court Sept. 11.