URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly forced his way into an Urbana home and held occupants at gunpoint is being held in the Champaign County Jail on $750,000 bond.
Andre Runge, 23, who listed an address in the 700 block of West Harvard Street, was arraigned Thursday on charges of home invasion, residential burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with a June 3 incident in which he and two minors allegedly forced their way into the home of an alleged Urbana drug dealer while armed.
Assistant State’s Attorney Regan Radtke laid out the facts for Judge Anna Benjamin, saying that the trio made off with about $1,000 cash and a shoebox containing about a quarter- to a half-pound of cannabis.
However, the victims didn’t report the June 3 incident until after a June 9 incident when two masked men tried to rush into their residence armed with pistols. The resident slammed the door before they could get in.
The residents then told police that on June 3, a juvenile male knocked on the door to buy cannabis and as he was being let in, Runge and Quansay Markham, 17, rushed in.
Mr. Markham was fatally shot on June 5 near the intersection of Fifth Street and Beardsley Avenue in Champaign. No arrests have been made for his death.
The victims in the home invasion told police they recognized Runge and Mr. Markham from numerous prior contacts and through a Facebook photo that was posted shortly after the June 3 incident showing Runge and Mr. Markham posing with guns, money and cannabis.
Radtke said that Runge allegedly held one man at gunpoint while Mr. Markham allegedly held a gun on the other. The pair and the other minor who had knocked on the door then left in a silver vehicle with cash and cannabis. An independent witness said three boys left the house and that one was carrying a black object in his hands.
Runge was arrested Tuesday night by Champaign police when he went to the station to retrieve a vehicle which had been impounded June 17 because police found cannabis in it.
That night, police were investigating shots fired at Taylor and Market streets about 10:30 p.m. when they saw the car in the 0-100 block of East Main Street with a large amount of cannabis in plain view.
A search of the car turned up about 5 pounds of cannabis, a scale and about $2,200 in cash.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said her office is taking steps to forfeit the cash and the vehicle while police continue to investigate the shooting. No one was reported injured in that incident.
Asking for a $1 million bond, Radtke told the judge that Runge is currently serving a sentence of drug court probation for 2019 convictions for obstructing justice and resisting a peace officer with injury.
He also has other convictions for theft and residential burglary as an adult and adjudications as a minor for robbery, theft, burglary and obstructing justice.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham asked for a much lower bond, saying that Runge has a job, cares for his 2-year-old child and currently has two more children on the way.
Benjamin told Runge to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on July 27.