CHICAGO - A Champaign man in jail in Urbana for an alleged weapons violation has been charged with an interstate shooting in Cook County.
A release from the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations said Terrel D. Jackson, 30, was indicted earlier this week by a grand jury for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.
The charges stemmed from an Aug. 16 incident that happened about 5:15 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at Pulaski Road.
State troopers learned a car had been hit by gunfire. The passenger side of the car from which the shots came hit the driver’s side of the other vehicle, sending it off the road, where it hit a guardrail and came to rest facing the opposite direction.
The shooter’s car also veered off the road, hit a light pole and came to rest in the ditch.
Police identified the driver as Jackson, who ran away. The man driving the other car and his female passenger were not hurt.
After investigating for months, DCI agents had enough information to persuade the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to seek the indictments against Jackson for the Class 1 and 4 felonies. That happened Tuesday.
Jackson has been in the Champaign County jail since Dec. 3, arrested by Champaign police and charged the next day with unlawful use of weapons by a felon on parole and unlawful use of weapons for having a gun with a defaced serial number.
Those charges stemmed from a search of his apartment in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, where police were looking for evidence related to a Nov. 23 shooting.
Reports said Champaign police found a .45-caliber handgun with its serial number defaced, 44 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, six rounds of .38-caliber ammunition, a flash hider, an extended magazine, and clothing that matched the description of the clothing of the person involved in the November shooting. Jackson said he bought the gun on Nov. 23.
He’s due back in court Tuesday on that case.
Department of Corrections records show Jackson is on parole for convictions out of Cook County for attempted armed robbery, armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking that happened in late 2012.