URBANA — A Champaign man found sleeping in the back of a truck at a business Thursday morning has been charged with possession of drugs and someone else’s debit card. And when police found Anthony Decker, 38, who reported being homeless, they learned he had an outstanding arrest warrant for residential burglary as well.
Decker is alleged to have entered a home in the 200 block of West Church Street in Sadorus on July 3 and stolen personal checks.
The homeowner reported he was alerted by his bank several days later that someone was trying to use his checks. That man told a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy that Decker had stolen from him in the past.
Decker admitted taking the man’s checks but said the victim owed him and that he never tried to use them and that someone else must have stolen the checks from him.
A warrant had been issued for Decker in that case Oct. 1.
About 8 a.m. Thursday, Champaign police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Bloomington Road, where Decker was sleeping in the back of a work truck.
Learning of the warrant, police searched him before taking him into custody and found he had methamphetamine on him. He also had a debit card and identification cards belonging to another man. Decker said he found the cards in a park.
Because of prior convictions, if he’s convicted of the residential burglary, Decker faces a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years. He also faces an extended term of two to 10 years in prison if convicted of possession of the methamphetamine and debit card.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said Decker’s prior convictions included two for burglary and others for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He’s being held in lieu of $26,000 bond and was told to return to court Nov. 16.