URBANA - A Champaign man on parole for selling crack cocaine remains in the county jail on several serious felony charges alleging he’s back in the drug business.
After police found drugs and a stolen gun in a court-authorized search of his home, Dante M. Brown, 44, who listed an address in the 2100 block of White Street, was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The 10-count felony complaint stemmed from his arrest April 15 by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.
A police report said at 4:30 p.m. that day, detectives went to his home with a search warrant and found about two ounces (64 grams) of crack cocaine, nine grams of heroin, a stolen pistol and $3,638 cash.
Included in the cash was marked money that police gave an informant to buy drugs.
Five of the counts against Brown are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years upon conviction. The other drug and weapons charges are Class 1 and 2 felonies.
Brown is currently on parole for a 2015 Champaign County conviction for selling crack that netted him a nine-year prison term.
He also had other drug-related convictions from 2007 and 2000 that resulted in sentences to the penitentiary and a 1997 burglary conviction for which he was sentenced to prison. All of those were Champaign County cases.
Judge Adam Dill set Brown’s bond at $250,000 and told him to return to court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.