URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly touched a girl too young to consent in an inappropriate manner has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
A warrant had been issued for the arrest of Alexander Pascual-Pedro, 20, of the 1300 block of Queens Way, on Thursday and he was arrested on Saturday.
A Rantoul police report said on Nov. 29, officers found Pascual-Pedro and a 14-year-old girl in a car parked in the lot of a closed warehouse in Rantoul.
The girl said she had become friends with him on Facebook some time prior to that but that was the first day they had met in person. She said she let him know her age but he told her he was 19. She told police they had not had sex.
The girl’s mother contacted police several hours later and shared with them allegations of what Pascual-Pedro did to her daughter. The mother had asked him questions about the contact which he said he could not answer.
A forensic interview of the girl was done at the Children’s Advocacy Center, where the girl reported he had sent her numerous Facebook friend requests and she finally accepted. That was followed by several messages asking her to meet him, which she did.
She said after talking, he began kissing her and touching other parts of her body.
Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Pascual-Pedro at $50,000 when he issued the warrant. Pascual-Pedro remained in jail Tuesday and is due back in court April 20 for a probable cause hearing.
The charge is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties upon conviction ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.