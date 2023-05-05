URBANA — A Champaign man who had drugs and a loaded gun in a car when he was stopped for speeding in a school zone is headed to prison for decades.
A Champaign County jury on Thursday convicted Joe Spearman, 33, whose last listed address was in the 100 block of North First Street, of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The jury deliberated a little more than two hours. Spearman faces 21 to 60 years in prison when Judge Ben Dyer sentences him July 20.
Prior to trial, Spearman rejected a plea agreement that would have put him behind bars for 15 years. He is eligible for day-for-day good time on whatever sentence he receives.
The charges stemmed from his arrest on April 26, 2022, by Illinois Secretary of State police investigator Timothy Frye.
Frye testified that on that afternoon he was on a traffic detail on University Avenue near Doctor Howard School when his radar indicated a car was doing 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Frye followed the car and its driver, later identified as Spearman, pulled over on Prospect Avenue near Harvard Street. There were two women in the car with him, and his front seat passenger had both arms around a Gucci bag in her lap.
Frye said when he asked Spearman for identification, Spearman looked directly at the bag. When Frye ran his name through the police database, he learned Spearman was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court for driving under suspension.
He was taken out of the car and had no contraband on him but had $630 on him and told Frye he had cannabis in the car.
Frye said he also saw an open bottle of tequila in the car and based on that and the cannabis, he intended to search the vehicle.
In the designer bag that the woman had been holding, he found a loaded black Taurus semi-automatic handgun and four separate bags of drugs that contained about 30 grams of methamphetamine in the form of MDMA tablets, and about 4.6 grams total of both powder and crack cocaine.
Both Frye and Champaign police Sgt. David Monahan, former members of a drug task force, testified those amounts were more common for dealers and not users.
Frye testified that Spearman had initially said only that there was a blunt (cannabis cigar) in the car. After Frye had found the contents of the Gucci bag, he asked Spearman about what was in it and Spearman told Frye he knew nothing about a gun and said that the bag was already in the car when he borrowed it from a friend to run errands that day.
On cross-examination by Spearman’s Decatur attorney, Fallon Conner, Frye said there was no identification in the bag and reiterated that the car belonged to another person.
Other incriminating testimony came from an Illinois State Crime lab scientist who said that there was “very strong support” that two different samples of DNA taken from the Taurus gun both came from Spearman.
The only defense witness that Connor put on was a fingerprint specialist from the state crime lab who said he was unable to lift any prints from the gun that were suitable for comparison.