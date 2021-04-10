URBANA - Police are looking for the person or persons who murdered a man in east Urbana Friday night.
Eric D. Kirk, 34, of Champaign, was found in the parking lot of the Prairie Green apartment complex with an apparent fatal bullet wound to the head. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
Urbana police had been alerted at 8:20 p.m. to shots fired in the 2500 block of East Washington Street.
They found “dozens of shell casings as well as multiple bullet strikes, in the parking lot near 2507 Prairie Green,” Lt. Dave Smysor said.
Mr. Kirk was found in the parking lot near 2508 Prairie Green, he said. The complex has several apartment buildings and is just west of Illinois 130.
Mr. Kirk’s is the first homicide of 2021 for Champaign County. Of the 15 homicides in the county last year, two were in Urbana. One involved a shooting death in April. The second was a fatal stabbing in July.
Smysor asks anyone with information, photos or video to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320. Callers who want to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, submit a tip on champaigncountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 Tips app.