Champaign fire officials say a man was able to escape a fire Wednesday night by climbing out of his second story apartment window.
Battalion Chief Andy Quarnstrom says crews were called to Westgate Apartments at 1600 West Bradley Avenue at around 9:25 p.m.
Quarnstrom says a fire in the living room had been reduced to the smoldering stage by the time firefighters arrived because the flames didn't get the oxygen they needed to spread.
He says firefighters used a fire extinguisher to put out what was left of the blaze.
Quarnstrom says the resident was in his bedroom with the door closed when the fire started. Quarnstrom says the man opened the door and saw all the smoke and then closed the door.
Quarnstrom says the resident then climbed out of his bedroom window, hung from the window and dropped to the ground. Quarnstrom says by having his bedroom door closed; it kept the flames, heat and smoke from spreading to his bedroom.
A dollar damage estimate was not available.
Quarnstrom says two sofas and other contents of the apartment were damaged in the fire, which also included heavy smoke and heat damage.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The resident of the apartment was displaced. There were no injuries.