URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly knocked another unconscious on campus early Saturday is being held in the Champaign County Jail.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said she will file aggravated battery charges on Monday against Cornelius Pearson, 24, who listed an address in the 100 block of South Third Street.
Clark told Judge Adam Dill in bond court Saturday that Pearson allegedly struck a man in the face, knocked him out and to the ground, got on top of him and continued to pummel him. He then got into a waiting car, which drove off.
The attack happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East Green Street and was witnessed, Clark said, by a man “who watched it happen and said the victim did not do or say anything to provoke it.”
Because of the victim’s injuries, police had been unable to speak to him by mid-day Saturday, Clark said.
The witness gave police a description of the vehicle Pearson got into. It was stopped a few blocks away by University of Illinois police and the witness identified Pearson as the alleged batterer.
Clark said Pearson is currently on parole for a 2016 armed robbery conviction from Cook County. Even if he could post bond, the Department of Corrections has placed a parole hold on him because of his arrest.