URBANA — Bond has been set at $75,000 for a Champaign man allegedly found in a stolen vehicle.
Antoine Bernard Dorris, 41, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, was charged Tuesday with felony receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle.
He is due back in court Aug. 6.
According to a police report, at 6:28 a.m. Monday, officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street in Champaign after they identified it as stolen.
Police arrested the driver, identified as Dorris, for possessing the stolen vehicle and driving while his license was revoked.
The report said the vehicle had been stolen from a 53-year-old Rantoul woman.